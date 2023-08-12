IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jonathan Capehart

Why the Alabama Brawl Matters

The mayor of Montgomery, Alabama, Steven Reed and MSNBC analyst April Ryan join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the historical significance of Montgomery and how it shapes the reaction to the riverfront brawl that sparked a national conversation on race.Aug. 12, 2023

