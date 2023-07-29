We are in an 'era of global boiling' as nearly half of all Americans are under heat advisories

July stands to be the Earth's hottest month ever with record heat baking cities coast-to-coast and making the water off the Florida coast feeling like a jacuzzi. Kathy Baughman McLeod joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss how naming heat waves like hurricanes could lead to a better response to this growing climate crisis.July 29, 2023