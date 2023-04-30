IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jonathan Capehart

VP Harris and the 2024 campaign

02:57

It’s official! President Biden is running for reelection. But so is someone else: Vice Pres. Kamala Harris. In his essay, Jonathan Capehart takes a closer look at all she's accomplished in the first term of the Biden-Harris administration and Harris's role in the race for 2024.April 30, 2023

