Jonathan Capehart

U.S.-led coalition strikes Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

05:31

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the breaking news in the Middle East, where the United States and its allies launched another round of strikes at 36 targets across 13 Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen.Feb. 4, 2024

