U.S.-led coalition strikes Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

Why the U.S. is attacking sites in Yemen06:54
- Now Playing
U.S.-led coalition strikes Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen05:31
- UP NEXT
Rep. Waters on Biden losing support with Black voters: "I don't buy it"02:06
Rep. Maxine Waters: Mayorkas impeachment inquiry all comes back to Trump03:10
"Chaos Caucus in Action": GOP split over tanking border deal for Trump06:04
Donald Trump's hold on GOP from campaign trail to Capitol Hill07:33
Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright meets his MSNBC doppelganger06:51
'We're back where we started': Sen. Klobuchar responds to DeSantis dropping out07:03
'Doomed from the beginning': Why the DeSantis campaign failed07:02
RPT: The consensus at Davos: Trump will return to the White House06:27
McKay Coppins: Why you should consider attending one of Donald Trump's rallies05:57
'Freedom Caucus doesn't understand they have a majority in name only'06:28
'Basic civic hygiene': Writer makes case for why you should go to a Trump rally04:40
Dr. Clarence Jones: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would call Donald Trump a 'moral fraud'06:13
GOP fight over budget negotiations is 'the same old chaos' -House Minority Whip Katherine Clark06:32
Houthi forces in Yemen vow to respond to U.S. airstrikes05:46
Rep. Clarke on Mayorkas impeachment threat: 'This is all about political theater'07:02
Congressional leaders agree to deal to extend government funding deadlines04:33
The Urgent Fight for Democracy06:17
Israel-Hamas War Reaches 3 Month Mark07:22
Why the U.S. is attacking sites in Yemen06:54
- Now Playing
U.S.-led coalition strikes Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen05:31
- UP NEXT
Rep. Waters on Biden losing support with Black voters: "I don't buy it"02:06
Rep. Maxine Waters: Mayorkas impeachment inquiry all comes back to Trump03:10
"Chaos Caucus in Action": GOP split over tanking border deal for Trump06:04
Donald Trump's hold on GOP from campaign trail to Capitol Hill07:33
Play All