Trump's Legal Woes Thrust Supreme Court into 2024 Chaos

The Supreme Court rejected Special Counsel Jack Smith's proposal to accelerate a decision on Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity in his federal election interference case, and a new recording reveals then-President Trump's pressure campaign on two local election officials in Michigan to not certify the 2020 presidential election results. Joyce Vance and Jonathan Capehart talk about this bombshell and about the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling to boot Trump from the ballot there.Dec. 23, 2023