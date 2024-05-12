IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's election denialism is a 'dagger at the heart of American democracy'
May 12, 202404:15

Jonathan Capehart

Trump's election denialism is a 'dagger at the heart of American democracy'

04:15

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Trump's recent remarks doubling down on his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his refusal to commit to accepting the 2024 results. Rep. Connolly also shares his concerns over the FBI's new warning that China, Iran, and Russia are ramping up efforts to interfere with our elections.May 12, 2024

