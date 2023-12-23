IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump will 'either be on the ballot everywhere or nowhere' - MN Secretary of State Steve Simon

  • Dionne Warwick on Being Honored by the Kennedy Center for Contributions to American Culture

    Trump Pushes Forward in 2024 Bid for White House Amid Indictments

    Trump's Legal Woes Thrust Supreme Court into 2024 Chaos

  • Ava Duvernay Talks New Critically-Acclaimed Film "Origin"

  • Rep. Lee leads Civil Lawsuit against Trump for Violating the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act on Jan. 6

  • Rep. Horsford: 'Black voters are the base of the Democratic party'

  • Black Santas Spread Joy, Feel Racist Backlash

  • House GOP Authorizes Baseless Biden Impeachment Inquiry

  • Rep. Balint: It's embarrassing to watch House Republicans

  • 'Be bold': Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shares his advice ahead of 2024

  • There isn't any evidence of any wrong doing- Ian Sams, WH Spokesman on GOP Biden impeachment inquiry

  • A new book celebrates Black Love

  • Critics sound the alarm over the possibility of a second Trump term

  • Gov. Whitman 'There isn't a Republican party, there's a cult around Trump'

  • George Santos Expulsion is a Symptom of a Chaotic Congress

  • Trump renews threat to repeal Obamacare

  • Biden Navigates Divisions Over Israel-Hamas War

  • 'X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X' makes its long-awaited debut at The Metropolitan Opera

  • Trump ramps up dangerous rhetoric on 2024 campaign trail

Jonathan Capehart

Trump Pushes Forward in 2024 Bid for White House Amid Indictments

President Biden and the twice-impeached, four-times indicted on 91 counts former President Donald Trump are gearing up for a second faceoff. Former Rep. Donna Edwards and former Rep. David Jolly talk with Jonathan Capehart about the rocky road to the White House in 2024.Dec. 23, 2023

Play All