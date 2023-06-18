IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump Indictment Raises Questions Over Possible Damage to National Security

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump's Legal Troubles Continue to Pile Up

    10:08

  • Jonathan's Aunt Gloria discusses key Political Topics

    04:50

  • President Joe Biden marks one year since the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

    06:26

  • Trump's Moves Are Right Out of the Authoritarian Playbook

    08:20

  • Jon Meacham discusses the historic nature of Trump's indictment

    07:03

  • Minnesota legislature ends its session with major progressive wins

    05:40

  • Rep. Adam Schiff on Donald Trump's second indictment: "This was a case that had to be brought"

    05:30

  • First words are in for the first African American English dictionary

    05:26

  • The Winners and Losers of the New Debt Ceiling Law

    06:58

  • New book examines changing ideas about work

    05:05

  • Kansas City, Missouri becomes an LGBTQ sanctuary city

    04:45

  • Evidence against Trump builds as the Special Counsel wraps up the Mar-a-Lago investigation

    04:30

  • New RNC Debate Rules Could Limit GOP Primary Field

    05:15

  • One-on-One with 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson

    06:33

  • WH and Speaker McCarthy Reach Tentative Debt Ceiling Deal, Avert Default

    07:33

  • Biden reaches milestone in judicial appointments

    06:57

  • Republican Primary Field Expands as 2024 Approaches

    07:44

  • Rep. Ritchie Torres is 'cautiously optimistic' about debt ceiling negotiations

    07:01

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Challenges at Home and Abroad

    05:58

Jonathan Capehart

Trump Indictment Raises Questions Over Possible Damage to National Security

06:59

Rep. Stacey Plaskett talks with Jonathan Capehart about Donald Trump's alleged improper handling of confidential documents and the effect it's had on national security following his second indictment.June 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump Indictment Raises Questions Over Possible Damage to National Security

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump's Legal Troubles Continue to Pile Up

    10:08

  • Jonathan's Aunt Gloria discusses key Political Topics

    04:50

  • President Joe Biden marks one year since the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

    06:26

  • Trump's Moves Are Right Out of the Authoritarian Playbook

    08:20

  • Jon Meacham discusses the historic nature of Trump's indictment

    07:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All