IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trenton mayor: Neighbors evacuated around where suspect is barricaded
March 16, 202402:54
  • Now Playing

    Trenton mayor: Neighbors evacuated around where suspect is barricaded

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    'Trump's going to have us in WWIII' Aunt Gloria's thoughts on the 2024 presidential race

    03:36

  • Steele on RNC: 'I call it the complete decapitation of the Republican Party.'

    07:59

  • Biden to Black Americans: 'I have your back'

    03:44

  • 'They made a mistake’: Biden doubles down on criticism of Supreme Court during SOTU

    02:13

  • ‘He knew what I meant by it’: Biden explains hot mic moment showing frustration with Netanyahu

    06:22

  • ‘Look what he’s doing. He’s dangerous’: Biden slams Trump over meeting with Orbán

    02:37

  • Exclusive interview with President Biden following State of the Union address

    08:59

  • EXCLUSIVE: Biden says he regrets calling migrant an 'illegal' during State of the Union speech

    00:53

  • Karine Jean-Pierre on Gaza ceasefire deal: 'This is a priority for the president'

    11:25

  • 'Complete capitulation': McConnell's departure could hand Trump control of Senate GOP

    08:27

  • Rep. Balint hammers GOP for failure to draft long-term spending deal

    06:35

  • NBC News projects Trump wins Idaho, Michigan, Missouri caucuses

    01:33

  • Asa Hutchinson will not support Trump if convicted, but doesn't rule out endorsement

    06:47

  • Inside Trump's plan for mass deportations: 'America is going to target people who are not white'

    10:14

  • Listen to Fani Willis' fiery testimony: 'You lied'

    07:03

  • Congress on winter break as vital aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance

    03:54

  • Rep. Garcia: GOP hardliners "don't want solutions" on border security, foreign aid

    06:28

  • Why Trump has 'no chance' of overturning the New York fraud trial ruling

    08:13

  • Top Senate Dem reacts to Trump’s alarming NATO Comments

    08:55

Jonathan Capehart

Trenton mayor: Neighbors evacuated around where suspect is barricaded

02:54

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said neighbors were evacuated around where the Pennsylvania shooting suspect is barricaded. He says he believes residents to be safe, and that police are trying for a "peaceful resolution" while they try to keep everyone outs of harms way. March 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trenton mayor: Neighbors evacuated around where suspect is barricaded

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    'Trump's going to have us in WWIII' Aunt Gloria's thoughts on the 2024 presidential race

    03:36

  • Steele on RNC: 'I call it the complete decapitation of the Republican Party.'

    07:59

  • Biden to Black Americans: 'I have your back'

    03:44

  • 'They made a mistake’: Biden doubles down on criticism of Supreme Court during SOTU

    02:13

  • ‘He knew what I meant by it’: Biden explains hot mic moment showing frustration with Netanyahu

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All