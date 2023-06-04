IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  First words are in for the first African American English dictionary

    05:26
    The Winners and Losers of the New Debt Ceiling Law

    06:58
    New book examines changing ideas about work

    05:05

  Kansas City, Missouri becomes an LGBTQ sanctuary city

    04:45

  Evidence against Trump builds as the Special Counsel wraps up the Mar-a-Lago investigation

    04:30

  New RNC Debate Rules Could Limit GOP Primary Field

    05:15

  One-on-One with 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson

    06:33

  WH and Speaker McCarthy Reach Tentative Debt Ceiling Deal, Avert Default

    07:33

  Biden reaches milestone in judicial appointments

    06:57

  Republican Primary Field Expands as 2024 Approaches

    07:44

  Rep. Ritchie Torres is 'cautiously optimistic' about debt ceiling negotiations

    07:01

  Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Challenges at Home and Abroad

    05:58

  NYC Mayor Adams on Migrant Crisis 'This Isn't About Politics, It's About People'

    08:17

  Taking on Sen. Josh Hawley's take on Manhood

    07:23

  North Carolina Republicans override governor's veto of 12-week abortion ban

    06:34

  2024 Race Heats Up as More Republicans Ready Campaigns

    07:17

  DHS Sec. Mayorkas "It's a matter of security and it's a matter of humanity"

    08:28

  Book Talk: More than "Just a Worm"

    05:15

  Reflecting on one year since the Buffalo mass shooting

    07:18

  New MLK Jr. biography sheds light on the civil rights leader

    06:24

The Winners and Losers of the New Debt Ceiling Law

06:58

Director of Office of Budget and Management Shalanda Young returns to the Sunday Show to discuss the details of the Bipartisan Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, how she leveraged her experience on Capitol Hill to work with Republicans, and how the new law will impact everyday Americans' lives.June 4, 2023

