    The Urgent Fight for Democracy

    06:17
Jonathan Capehart

The Urgent Fight for Democracy

06:17

David Blight, professor of American History & African American Studies, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the launch of President Biden's 2024 presidential campaign with a focus on democracy and previews his visit to Mother Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina.Jan. 7, 2024

    The Urgent Fight for Democracy

    06:17
