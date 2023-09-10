IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The House gets back to work as a government shutdown looms

Jonathan Capehart

The House gets back to work as a government shutdown looms

07:31

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the latest on a possible government shutdown, and his thoughts on Trump's Fulton County indictment.Sept. 10, 2023

    The House gets back to work as a government shutdown looms

