IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How will Putin react to the greatest threat to his regime?

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    The fissures inside Russian ranks demonstrate Putin's vulnerabilities

    07:58
  • UP NEXT

    Senator Chris Coons joins the Sunday Show to talk the latest out of Russia

    07:44

  • Putin faces biggest challenge of his presidency

    07:22

  • Wagner Group leader forsakes rebellion

    06:59

  • Rep. Connolly: This could very well be the unraveling of the Putin regime

    03:33

  • “Prigozhin is making progress…” Evelyn Farkas on the armed rebellion underway in Russia

    04:48

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty discusses the order for the arrest of a mercenary group leader

    08:29

  • “This guy's digging his own grave” Kevin Baron discusses the mercenary leader leading a rebellion

    05:40

  • Wagner chief Prigozhin says his forces have occupied major Russian city

    02:41

  • White House monitoring mercenary chief's armed revolt in Russia

    02:15

  • Trump Indictment Raises Questions Over Possible Damage to National Security

    06:59

  • Donald Trump's Legal Troubles Continue to Pile Up

    10:08

  • Jonathan's Aunt Gloria discusses key Political Topics

    04:50

  • President Joe Biden marks one year since the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

    06:26

  • Trump's Moves Are Right Out of the Authoritarian Playbook

    08:20

  • Jon Meacham discusses the historic nature of Trump's indictment

    07:03

  • Minnesota legislature ends its session with major progressive wins

    05:40

  • Rep. Adam Schiff on Donald Trump's second indictment: "This was a case that had to be brought"

    05:30

  • First words are in for the first African American English dictionary

    05:26

Jonathan Capehart

The fissures inside Russian ranks demonstrate Putin's vulnerabilities

07:58

The immediate threat of an insurrection by the Wagner group and its leader might be over, but it may have created lasting damage to Vladimir Putin's power. Former Democratic Congresswoman Jane Harman joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Putin's reckoning and what the armed revolt meant for the Russian president.June 25, 2023

  • How will Putin react to the greatest threat to his regime?

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    The fissures inside Russian ranks demonstrate Putin's vulnerabilities

    07:58
  • UP NEXT

    Senator Chris Coons joins the Sunday Show to talk the latest out of Russia

    07:44

  • Putin faces biggest challenge of his presidency

    07:22

  • Wagner Group leader forsakes rebellion

    06:59

  • Rep. Connolly: This could very well be the unraveling of the Putin regime

    03:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All