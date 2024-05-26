IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The big week for American reproductive rights
May 26, 2024
    The big week for American reproductive rights

    06:38
Jonathan Capehart

The big week for American reproductive rights

06:38

 Louisiana just enacted a law that reclassifies two abortion medications as controlled dangerous substances, further hindering access to the procedure in that state. As Donald Trump flirts with the idea of curtailing access to contraception, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer announced he will hold a vote on a bill, guaranteeing federal access to birth control. Jonathan Capehart discusses these developments with Mini Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom For All.May 26, 2024

    The big week for American reproductive rights

    06:38
