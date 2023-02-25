The battle for control of Wisconsin's Supreme Court

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In Wisconsin, a pivotal judicial race could be a bellwether for what to expect in the battleground state in 2024 and possibly the nation. Voters face a rare chance to flip control of the court for the first time in 15 years from conservative to liberal which could impact two key issues: abortion and voting rights.Feb. 25, 2023

