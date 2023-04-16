IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • "Moral Monday" Rally Set for This Week in Nashville

  • Exclusive: Minority Whip Rep. Clark on Stalled Debt Limit "This is Very Dangerous Political Theater"

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pardon problem

    Pfizer Exec. Sally Susman on communicating during a public health crisis

  • Rep. Ro Khanna on his call for Sen. Feinstein to resign

  • GOP launches attack on unalienable rights

  • Easter Reflections: The Light Shines in the Darkness

  • HHS Sec. Becerra vows Biden admin. Will Protect Access to Mifepristone

  • NPR's Ari Shapiro Reports on Lessons Learned Behind the Microphone and in Print in New Memoir

  • The state of America 55 years after MLK's assassination

  • Fmr TN State Rep. Justin Jones: 'They say the South will rise again, I say the South will rise anew'

  • Kentucky GOP lawmakers override veto on youth gender-affirming care

  • Some MAGA Republicans compare Trump to a 'Savior'

  • Security Concerns as Trump is Expected in NYC for Arraignment Tuesday

  • Rep. Maxine Waters reacts to Trump Indictment

  • Unprecedented: Trump's Indictment Shakes up American Politics

  • Far-right extremist groups grapple with Trump's indictment

  • Trump Continues in Race for the White House, Despite Indictment

  • Putin claims Russia is set to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

  • Catching up with Aunt Gloria on the latest Trump news

Jonathan Capehart

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pardon problem

On April 7th, Daniel Perry was found guilty of the July 2020 murder of Garrett Foster during a Black Lives Matter march in Austin. The jury took all of 17 hours to unanimously convict Perry. But, heeding the demands of far-right grievance hustlers like Tucker Carlson and Kyle Rittenhouse, Gov. Abbott announced that he would pardon Perry if the parole board he controls requests it.April 16, 2023

