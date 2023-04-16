Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pardon problem

On April 7th, Daniel Perry was found guilty of the July 2020 murder of Garrett Foster during a Black Lives Matter march in Austin. The jury took all of 17 hours to unanimously convict Perry. But, heeding the demands of far-right grievance hustlers like Tucker Carlson and Kyle Rittenhouse, Gov. Abbott announced that he would pardon Perry if the parole board he controls requests it.April 16, 2023