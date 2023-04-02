IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kentucky GOP lawmakers override veto on youth gender-affirming care

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Some MAGA republicans compare Trump to a "Savior"

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    Security Concerns as Trump is Expected in NYC for Arraignment Tuesday

    04:48

  • Rep. Maxine Waters reacts to Trump Indictment

    05:19

  • Unprecedented: Trump's Indictment Shakes up American Politics

    05:22

  • Far-right extremist groups grapple with Trump's indictment

    05:17

  • Trump Continues in Race for the White House, Despite Indictment

    05:42

  • Putin claims Russia is set to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

    03:35

  • Catching up with Aunt Gloria on the latest Trump news

    04:29

  • Reflecting on March For Our Lives' 5th Anniversary

    03:03

  • Republican attacks on George Soros becoming a more prevalent anti semitic dog whistle

    02:49

  • Fmr. Sec. Johnson on Stormy Daniels Grand Jury Delay: The Wheels of Justice grind slow

    06:21

  • Reinventing our lives through everyday changes

    02:35

  • Trump's 2024 support remains strong ahead of a possible indictment

    05:12

  • The Alarming Rise in Hate Crimes and the Struggle to Confront Them

    04:18

  • House lawmakers visit suspected insurrectionists at D.C. Jail

    03:20

  • Meadows, Trump advisors and Former WH Aides ordered to testify in DOJ probe

    03:54

  • A new documentary short explores the recall of Judge Aaron Persky

    05:45

  • Kirby: [Putin] knows his military is underperforming... he's trying to shore up his domestic base

    05:24

  • Kaine: There's no low [Trump] can't reach and every time you think he's bottomed out, he goes lower

    04:50

Jonathan Capehart

Some MAGA republicans compare Trump to a "Savior"

05:59

Today is Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week -- It culminates with Easter when Christians believe Jesus was resurrected after being crucified. But some MAGA Republicans are using this week to compare Donald Trump's legal woes to Jesus' suffering.April 2, 2023

  • Kentucky GOP lawmakers override veto on youth gender-affirming care

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Some MAGA republicans compare Trump to a "Savior"

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    Security Concerns as Trump is Expected in NYC for Arraignment Tuesday

    04:48

  • Rep. Maxine Waters reacts to Trump Indictment

    05:19

  • Unprecedented: Trump's Indictment Shakes up American Politics

    05:22

  • Far-right extremist groups grapple with Trump's indictment

    05:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All