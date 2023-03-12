IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jonathan Capehart

Silicon Valley Bank collapse, biggest since 2008

06:12

Jonathan Capehart and Rep. Katie Porter discuss the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) taking control of Silicon Valley Bank and its deposits after the bank shut down in what is the largest U.S. bank failure since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.March 12, 2023

