Senate Judiciary Committee plans to subpoena GOP megadonors over SCOTUS gifts

- Now Playing
Senate Judiciary Committee plans to subpoena GOP megadonors over SCOTUS gifts08:02
- UP NEXT
Senator Tommy Tuberville's shameful military blockade09:02
WFP Chief makes urgent plea for humanitarian access to Gaza05:07
Officer Harry Dunn reflects on Jan. 6 insurrection in new book07:33
15 Years After Pres. Obama's Historic Election07:15
Purlie Victorious makes triumphant return to Broadway06:49
Sunshine State Senate Showdown05:36
A family affair: Trump and oldest children to testify in NY civil fraud trial06:58
A View From Inside the House: Mike Johnson's Speakership10:30
Sen. Kaine: 'This is who the Republican Party is now' on Mike Johnson's extremism07:43
Israeli airstrikes continue into the daytime in Gaza as northern border grows tense06:28
Rep. Gregory Meeks on Israel's increased ground operation07:04
Michael Cohen to testify at Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial04:33
House speaker forum set for Monday07:16
First aid trucks enter into Gaza04:42
President Biden: We're facing an inflection point in history08:54
Faith and peace amid a potential war in the holy land08:09
The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening07:39
Family of missing Israeli festival goer pleads for her safe return06:06
Rep. Ritchie Torres on the Israel-Hamas War05:32
- Now Playing
Senate Judiciary Committee plans to subpoena GOP megadonors over SCOTUS gifts08:02
- UP NEXT
Senator Tommy Tuberville's shameful military blockade09:02
WFP Chief makes urgent plea for humanitarian access to Gaza05:07
Officer Harry Dunn reflects on Jan. 6 insurrection in new book07:33
15 Years After Pres. Obama's Historic Election07:15
Purlie Victorious makes triumphant return to Broadway06:49
Play All