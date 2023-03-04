IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jonathan Capehart

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff condemns toxic masculinity

03:57

Jonathan Capehart sits down for an intimate interview with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to discuss toxic masculinity, marriage to the vice president and what people should know about his powerful wife.March 4, 2023

