Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff condemns toxic masculinity

- Now Playing
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff condemns toxic masculinity03:57
- UP NEXT
Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas to face off in runoff election for Chicago mayor06:54
San Francisco Reparations Committee proposes $5M payout for Black residents08:11
One-on-One with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff07:44
Rep. Barbara Lee enters CA Senate race05:14
China considers sending Russia artillery and ammunition07:09
Special Counsel turns up the heat on Trump's inner circle08:56
NAACP Image Awards To Recognize Diverse Artists05:43
Jennifer McClellan makes history, exceeds expectations in Virginia election04:11
The battle for control of Wisconsin's Supreme Court06:05
The potential 2024 GOP presidential primary field is taking shape09:39
Kirby on China, '...there will be consequences should they add to Russia's military capabilities'06:23
Aunt Gloria makes her 'Saturday Show' debut04:58
Continuing The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.08:57
The Historical Significance of February 18th08:08
Harris: Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' during war with Ukraine04:07
The Future of Social Security09:30
Controversial Bill in Mississippi04:15
New push for assault weapons ban, nearly five years after Parkland shooting05:00
TX lawsuit could pull abortion drug off the U.S. market07:20
- Now Playing
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff condemns toxic masculinity03:57
- UP NEXT
Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas to face off in runoff election for Chicago mayor06:54
San Francisco Reparations Committee proposes $5M payout for Black residents08:11
One-on-One with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff07:44
Rep. Barbara Lee enters CA Senate race05:14
China considers sending Russia artillery and ammunition07:09
Play All