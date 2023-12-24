Santa Larry, Mall of America's First Black Santa, Spreads Holiday Cheer

Bethlehem's Silent Night Amid War on Hamas08:44
Merry Christmas from Aunt Gloria04:40
HUD Secretary: Biden working to make homeownership a 'reality' for all Americans06:26
Santa Larry, Mall of America's First Black Santa, Spreads Holiday Cheer03:39
Trump will 'either be on the ballot everywhere or nowhere' - MN Secretary of State Steve Simon05:50
Dionne Warwick on Being Honored by the Kennedy Center for Contributions to American Culture06:06
Trump Pushes Forward in 2024 Bid for White House Amid Indictments08:35
Trump's Legal Woes Thrust Supreme Court into 2024 Chaos07:12
Ava Duvernay Talks New Critically-Acclaimed Film "Origin"07:22
Rep. Lee leads Civil Lawsuit against Trump for Violating the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act on Jan. 605:30
Rep. Horsford: 'Black voters are the base of the Democratic party'06:37
Black Santas Spread Joy, Feel Racist Backlash08:02
House GOP Authorizes Baseless Biden Impeachment Inquiry04:57
Rep. Balint: It's embarrassing to watch House Republicans04:47
'Be bold': Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shares his advice ahead of 202406:00
There isn't any evidence of any wrong doing- Ian Sams, WH Spokesman on GOP Biden impeachment inquiry06:46
A new book celebrates Black Love07:24
Critics sound the alarm over the possibility of a second Trump term10:23
Gov. Whitman 'There isn't a Republican party, there's a cult around Trump'06:38
George Santos Expulsion is a Symptom of a Chaotic Congress03:58
