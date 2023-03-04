IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jonathan Capehart

San Francisco Reparations Committee proposes $5M payout for Black residents

08:11

William A. Darity Jr., Professor of Public Policy at Duke University, discusses how a new proposal out of San Francisco could undercut the legitimacy of the reparations effort for Black Americans.March 4, 2023

