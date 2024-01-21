RPT: The consensus at Davos: Trump will return to the White House

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The 2024 Race for the White House is not only important to Americans. The whole world is watching. Former Representative Jane Harman joins Jonathan Capehart to talk about the key takeaways from the World Economic Forum that wrapped up in Davos, Switzerland, the fraying of the relationship between Israel and the United States, and the warning from President Biden's aides that Russia could win the war against Ukraine unless Congress approves more U.S. aid for Ukraine.Jan. 21, 2024

