Rep. Maxine Waters: 'Donald Trump is a pure racist'
Jonathan Capehart

Rep. Maxine Waters and Rep. Robert Garcia join Jonathan Capehart to discuss TIME magazine's new bombshell interview with Donald Trump, which reveals his authoritarian plans for a second term. Plus, Rep. Waters reacts to Trump saying that there's a "definite anti-white feeling in this country."May 5, 2024

