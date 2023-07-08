IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester discusses her historic Senate run

    Donald Trump increases lead over other GOP hopefuls; raises $35M in 2nd Qtr

  • Catching up with author and birder Christian Cooper

  • Capitol Hill reacts to Supreme Court rulings

  • Reactions to SCOTUS' major blow to LGBTQ rights

  • How will Putin react to the greatest threat to his regime?

  • The fissures inside Russian ranks demonstrate Putin's vulnerabilities

  • Senator Chris Coons joins the Sunday Show to talk the latest out of Russia

  • Putin faces biggest challenge of his presidency

  • Wagner Group leader forsakes rebellion

  • Rep. Connolly: This could very well be the unraveling of the Putin regime

  • “Prigozhin is making progress…” Evelyn Farkas on the armed rebellion underway in Russia

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty discusses the order for the arrest of a mercenary group leader

  • “This guy's digging his own grave” Kevin Baron discusses the mercenary leader leading a rebellion

  • Wagner chief Prigozhin says his forces have occupied major Russian city

  • White House monitoring mercenary chief's armed revolt in Russia

  • Trump Indictment Raises Questions Over Possible Damage to National Security

  • Donald Trump's Legal Troubles Continue to Pile Up

  • Jonathan's Aunt Gloria discusses key Political Topics

Jonathan Capehart

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester discusses her historic Senate run

Jonathan Capehart is joined by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester fresh off the announcement that she will be seeking one of Delaware's Senate seats. If elected, she would be only the third black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate.July 8, 2023

