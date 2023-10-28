IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Gregory Meeks on Israel's increased ground operation

    07:04
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen to testify at Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    04:33

  • House speaker forum set for Monday

    07:16

  • First aid trucks enter into Gaza

    04:42

  • President Biden: We're facing an inflection point in history

    08:54

  • Faith and peace amid a potential war in the holy land

    08:09

  • The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening

    07:39

  • Family of missing Israeli festival goer pleads for her safe return

    06:06

  • Rep. Ritchie Torres on the Israel-Hamas War

    05:32

  • Trump's violent rhetoric threatens democracy to its core, Pt. 2

    05:19

  • Trump's violent rhetoric threatens democracy to its core, Pt. 1

    09:21

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz moves to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy

    07:02

  • Pres. Biden signs 45-day stopgap bill into law, avoiding potential govt. shutdown

    09:09

  • Matt Gaetz: 'I intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week'

    03:49

  • Rep. Kim joins New Jersey senate race, as Sen. Menendez refuses to step down

    03:58

  • Trump's mounting legal woes

    05:54

  • 'Disrupting this Country': Rep. Waters on GOP Chaos

    08:55

  • First White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    07:12

  • House Republicans to hold first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing as Govt. shutdown looms

    06:55

  • Inside the Chaos in the GOP

    06:35

Jonathan Capehart

Rep. Gregory Meeks on Israel's increased ground operation

07:04

 Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep. Gregory Meeks speaks with Jonathan Capehart about Israel's expanded ground activities in Gaza and what steps Congress needs to take going forward.Oct. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Gregory Meeks on Israel's increased ground operation

    07:04
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen to testify at Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    04:33

  • House speaker forum set for Monday

    07:16

  • First aid trucks enter into Gaza

    04:42

  • President Biden: We're facing an inflection point in history

    08:54

  • Faith and peace amid a potential war in the holy land

    08:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All