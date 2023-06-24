IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Connolly: This could very well be the unraveling of the Putin regime

Rep. Connolly: This could very well be the unraveling of the Putin regime

Rep. Gerry Connolly, a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and a former head of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, speaks to Jonathan Capehart about the significance of new developments in the Wagner mercenary group's armed mutiny against Russia and explains the grave threat it poses to Putin's regime. "This could very well be the unraveling of the Putin regime," Connolly says. "This is certainly the biggest existential threat he’s faced in his 23 years in rule."June 24, 2023

