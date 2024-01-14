Rep. Clarke on Mayorkas impeachment threat: 'This is all about political theater'

Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York, a member of the Homeland Security Committee, slams Republicans for pushing to impeach Secretary Mayorkas over "policy disagreements." "These folks take clips from our hearings and raise money from it," Rep. Clarke tells MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart. "The country deserves better."Jan. 14, 2024