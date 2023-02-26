IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Barbara Lee enters CA Senate race

Jonathan Capehart

Rep. Barbara Lee enters CA Senate race

Rep. Barbara Lee joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss her quest to be only the third Black woman EVER elected to the U.S. Senate.Feb. 26, 2023

    Rep. Barbara Lee enters CA Senate race

