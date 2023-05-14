IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jonathan Capehart

Reflecting on one year since the Buffalo mass shooting

07:18

Rev. Al Sharpton and Frank Figliuzzi join Jonathan Capehart to discuss hitting the one year mark since the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, as well as the concerning trend of white nationalist violence occurring across the nation.May 14, 2023

