Jonathan Capehart

Reflecting on 58 years since the signing of the Voting Rights Act

08:22

Fmr. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Charles Coleman, Jr., and Douglas Brinkley join Jonathan Capehart on the 58th anniversary of President Johnson's signing of the Voting Rights Act to discuss how Trump's third indictment highlights the need for more voter rights protections.Aug. 6, 2023

