IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Catching up with author and birder Christian Cooper

    06:45

  • Capitol Hill reacts to Supreme Court rulings

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    Reactions to SCOTUS' major blow to LGBTQ rights

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    How will Putin react to the greatest threat to his regime?

    06:34

  • The fissures inside Russian ranks demonstrate Putin's vulnerabilities

    07:58

  • Senator Chris Coons joins the Sunday Show to talk the latest out of Russia

    07:44

  • Putin faces biggest challenge of his presidency

    07:22

  • Wagner Group leader forsakes rebellion

    06:59

  • Rep. Connolly: This could very well be the unraveling of the Putin regime

    03:33

  • “Prigozhin is making progress…” Evelyn Farkas on the armed rebellion underway in Russia

    04:48

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty discusses the order for the arrest of a mercenary group leader

    08:29

  • “This guy's digging his own grave” Kevin Baron discusses the mercenary leader leading a rebellion

    05:40

  • Wagner chief Prigozhin says his forces have occupied major Russian city

    02:41

  • White House monitoring mercenary chief's armed revolt in Russia

    02:15

  • Trump Indictment Raises Questions Over Possible Damage to National Security

    06:59

  • Donald Trump's Legal Troubles Continue to Pile Up

    10:08

  • Jonathan's Aunt Gloria discusses key Political Topics

    04:50

  • President Joe Biden marks one year since the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

    06:26

  • Trump's Moves Are Right Out of the Authoritarian Playbook

    08:20

  • Jon Meacham discusses the historic nature of Trump's indictment

    07:03

Jonathan Capehart

Reactions to SCOTUS' major blow to LGBTQ rights

06:26

Maya Wiley, Evan Wolfson and Tona Boyd join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the blockbuster decisions out of the Supreme Court term. They also share their thoughts on what the wedding website case could mean for the future of LGBTQ rights in America.July 1, 2023

  • Catching up with author and birder Christian Cooper

    06:45

  • Capitol Hill reacts to Supreme Court rulings

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    Reactions to SCOTUS' major blow to LGBTQ rights

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    How will Putin react to the greatest threat to his regime?

    06:34

  • The fissures inside Russian ranks demonstrate Putin's vulnerabilities

    07:58

  • Senator Chris Coons joins the Sunday Show to talk the latest out of Russia

    07:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All