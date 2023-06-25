IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jonathan Capehart

Putin faces biggest challenge of his presidency

07:22

Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's decision to make a truce, stand down from advancing on Moscow, and effectively cease a rebellion.June 25, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

