IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Putin claims Russia is set to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Catching up with Aunt Gloria on the latest Trump news

    04:29

  • Reflecting on March For Our Lives' 5th Anniversary

    03:03

  • Republican attacks on George Soros becoming a more prevalent anti semitic dog whistle

    02:49

  • Fmr. Sec. Johnson on Stormy Daniels Grand Jury Delay: The Wheels of Justice grind slow

    06:21

  • Reinventing our lives through everyday changes

    02:35

  • Trump's 2024 support remains strong ahead of a possible indictment

    05:12

  • The Alarming Rise in Hate Crimes and the Struggle to Confront Them

    04:18

  • House lawmakers visit suspected insurrectionists at D.C. Jail

    03:20

  • Meadows, Trump advisors and Former WH Aides ordered to testify in DOJ probe

    03:54

  • A new documentary short explores the recall of Judge Aaron Persky

    05:45

  • Kirby: [Putin] knows his military is underperforming... he's trying to shore up his domestic base

    05:24

  • Kaine: There's no low [Trump] can't reach and every time you think he's bottomed out, he goes lower

    04:50

  • DeSantis' culture war isolates Black children in Florida

    05:26

  • MAGA Republicans rally around Trump ahead of possible indictment

    05:39

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse, biggest since 2008

    06:12

  • OMB Dir. Young on Biden's proposed budget

    07:01

  • Book bans, drag story hours put libraries in the center of the culture wars

    06:45

  • Manhattan DA signal criminal charges for Trump are likely

    04:22

  • How young people are navigating relationships post-Roe

    04:43

Jonathan Capehart

Putin claims Russia is set to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

03:35

Rep. Gregory Meeks sits down with Jonathan Capehart to discuss Putin's latest nuclear move amid the growing tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the fatal Iranian drone attack on a U.S. base in Syria.March 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Putin claims Russia is set to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Catching up with Aunt Gloria on the latest Trump news

    04:29

  • Reflecting on March For Our Lives' 5th Anniversary

    03:03

  • Republican attacks on George Soros becoming a more prevalent anti semitic dog whistle

    02:49

  • Fmr. Sec. Johnson on Stormy Daniels Grand Jury Delay: The Wheels of Justice grind slow

    06:21

  • Reinventing our lives through everyday changes

    02:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All