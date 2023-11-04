IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 15 Years After Pres. Obama's Historic Election

    07:15
  • Now Playing

    Purlie Victorious makes triumphant return to Broadway

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    Sunshine State Senate Showdown

    05:36

  • A family affair: Trump and oldest children to testify in NY civil fraud trial

    06:58

  •  A View From Inside the House: Mike Johnson's Speakership

    10:30

  • Sen. Kaine: 'This is who the Republican Party is now' on Mike Johnson's extremism

    07:43

  • Israeli airstrikes continue into the daytime in Gaza as northern border grows tense

    06:28

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks on Israel's increased ground operation

    07:04

  • Michael Cohen to testify at Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    04:33

  • House speaker forum set for Monday

    07:16

  • First aid trucks enter into Gaza

    04:42

  • President Biden: We're facing an inflection point in history

    08:54

  • Faith and peace amid a potential war in the holy land

    08:09

  • The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening

    07:39

  • Family of missing Israeli festival goer pleads for her safe return

    06:06

  • Rep. Ritchie Torres on the Israel-Hamas War

    05:32

  • Trump's violent rhetoric threatens democracy to its core, Pt. 2

    05:19

  • Trump's violent rhetoric threatens democracy to its core, Pt. 1

    09:21

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz moves to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy

    07:02

  • Pres. Biden signs 45-day stopgap bill into law, avoiding potential govt. shutdown

    09:09

Jonathan Capehart

Purlie Victorious makes triumphant return to Broadway

06:49

More than 60 years after its Broadway debut, Ossie Davis's "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" is back on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss how and why this classic set in the late 1950s on a plantation in the Jim Crow South is more relevant than ever.Nov. 4, 2023

  • 15 Years After Pres. Obama's Historic Election

    07:15
  • Now Playing

    Purlie Victorious makes triumphant return to Broadway

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    Sunshine State Senate Showdown

    05:36

  • A family affair: Trump and oldest children to testify in NY civil fraud trial

    06:58

  •  A View From Inside the House: Mike Johnson's Speakership

    10:30

  • Sen. Kaine: 'This is who the Republican Party is now' on Mike Johnson's extremism

    07:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All