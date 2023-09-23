IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Decoding racial bias in artificial intelligence

    07:03

  • Sen. Tuberville continues to block military nominations

    06:57

  • Republican infighting continues as shutdown looms

    09:07
  • Now Playing

     Propublica: Clarence Thomas Participated in Koch Network Donor events

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Pelosi on the looming government shutdown

    09:40

  • Rep. Pelosi on why she's running for reelection in 2024

    09:07

  • UAW strike enters third day

    05:00

  • Criticism ramps up against VP Harris as she tours U.S. colleges

    06:03

  • Pushing back against concerns over Biden's age

    03:00

  • 'Biggest political scandal right now': heat on Javanka money haul

    09:29

  • One of the Tennessee three, TN State Rep. Gloria Johnson, announces U.S. Senate bid

    05:44

  • NYC Mayor Adams calls for city budget cuts due to escalating migrant crisis

    11:16

  • The House gets back to work as a government shutdown looms

    07:31

  • An NBA star and his mother create a new app to help foster youth sports

    06:40

  • From humble beginnings to Ivy League President

    06:09

  • Mississippi set to elect its first LGBTQ legislator

    03:46

  • 'Aunt Gloria' discusses latest headlines

    05:37

  • Labor Strife Grows Ahead of Labor Day

    06:27

  • Despite Indictments, Trump Still Leads GOP Polls Ahead of GA Trial

    09:34

  • Some Republicans seek retribution for Trump prosecutions

    09:12

Jonathan Capehart

 Propublica: Clarence Thomas Participated in Koch Network Donor events

04:48

 Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing new ethics questions after Propublica reported that he participated in two previously undisclosed donor events hosted by the Koch Network, one of the most influential political organizations in the United States.Sept. 23, 2023

  • Decoding racial bias in artificial intelligence

    07:03

  • Sen. Tuberville continues to block military nominations

    06:57

  • Republican infighting continues as shutdown looms

    09:07
  • Now Playing

     Propublica: Clarence Thomas Participated in Koch Network Donor events

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Pelosi on the looming government shutdown

    09:40

  • Rep. Pelosi on why she's running for reelection in 2024

    09:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All