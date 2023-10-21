IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • First aid trucks enter into Gaza

    04:42
  • Now Playing

    President Biden: We're facing an inflection point in history

    08:54
  • UP NEXT

    Faith and peace amid a potential war in the holy land

    08:09

  • The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening

    07:39

  • Family of missing Israeli festival goer pleads for her safe return

    06:06

  • Rep. Ritchie Torres on the Israel-Hamas War

    05:32

  • Trump's violent rhetoric threatens democracy to its core, Pt. 2

    05:19

  • Trump's violent rhetoric threatens democracy to its core, Pt. 1

    09:21

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz moves to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy

    07:02

  • Pres. Biden signs 45-day stopgap bill into law, avoiding potential govt. shutdown

    09:09

  • Matt Gaetz: 'I intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week'

    03:49

  • Rep. Kim joins New Jersey senate race, as Sen. Menendez refuses to step down

    03:58

  • Trump's mounting legal woes

    05:54

  • 'Disrupting this Country': Rep. Waters on GOP Chaos

    08:55

  • First White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    07:12

  • House Republicans to hold first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing as Govt. shutdown looms

    06:55

  • Inside the Chaos in the GOP

    06:35

  • Decoding racial bias in artificial intelligence

    07:03

  • Sen. Tuberville continues to block military nominations

    06:57

  • Republican infighting continues as shutdown looms

    09:07

Jonathan Capehart

President Biden: We're facing an inflection point in history

08:54

The first aid trucks arrive in Gaza a day after Hamas releases the first hostages, an American mother and daughter. As President Biden pledges U.S. support for a peaceful solution, Jonathan Capehart and his panel discuss the broader implications of the war between Israel and Hamas.Oct. 21, 2023

  • First aid trucks enter into Gaza

    04:42
  • Now Playing

    President Biden: We're facing an inflection point in history

    08:54
  • UP NEXT

    Faith and peace amid a potential war in the holy land

    08:09

  • The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening

    07:39

  • Family of missing Israeli festival goer pleads for her safe return

    06:06

  • Rep. Ritchie Torres on the Israel-Hamas War

    05:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All