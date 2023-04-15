IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pfizer Exec. Sally Susman on communicating during a public health crisis

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ro Khanna on his call for Sen. Feinstein to resign

    06:20

  • GOP launches attack on unalienable rights

    07:07

  • Easter Reflections: The Light Shines in the Darkness

    07:27

  • HHS Sec. Becerra vows Biden admin. Will Protect Access to Mifepristone

    07:19

  • NPR's Ari Shapiro Reports on Lessons Learned Behind the Microphone and in Print in New Memoir

    06:14

  • The state of America 55 years after MLK's assassination

    04:55

  • Fmr TN State Rep. Justin Jones: 'They say the South will rise again, I say the South will rise anew'

    08:43

  • Kentucky GOP lawmakers override veto on youth gender-affirming care

    04:40

  • Some MAGA Republicans compare Trump to a 'Savior'

    05:59

  • Security Concerns as Trump is Expected in NYC for Arraignment Tuesday

    04:48

  • Rep. Maxine Waters reacts to Trump Indictment

    05:19

  • Unprecedented: Trump's Indictment Shakes up American Politics

    05:22

  • Far-right extremist groups grapple with Trump's indictment

    05:17

  • Trump Continues in Race for the White House, Despite Indictment

    05:42

  • Putin claims Russia is set to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

    03:35

  • Catching up with Aunt Gloria on the latest Trump news

    04:29

  • Reflecting on March For Our Lives' 5th Anniversary

    03:03

  • Republican attacks on George Soros becoming a more prevalent anti semitic dog whistle

    02:49

  • Fmr. Sec. Johnson on Stormy Daniels Grand Jury Delay: The Wheels of Justice grind slow

    06:21

Jonathan Capehart

Pfizer Exec. Sally Susman on communicating during a public health crisis

05:53

Pfizer Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Sally Susman, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss her new book "Breaking Through" and how Pfizer managed the massive communications challenge that came with rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine.April 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Pfizer Exec. Sally Susman on communicating during a public health crisis

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ro Khanna on his call for Sen. Feinstein to resign

    06:20

  • GOP launches attack on unalienable rights

    07:07

  • Easter Reflections: The Light Shines in the Darkness

    07:27

  • HHS Sec. Becerra vows Biden admin. Will Protect Access to Mifepristone

    07:19

  • NPR's Ari Shapiro Reports on Lessons Learned Behind the Microphone and in Print in New Memoir

    06:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All