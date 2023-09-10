IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jonathan Capehart

NYC Mayor Adams calls for city budget cuts due to escalating migrant crisis

11:16

New York City Mayor Eric Adams talks with Jonathan Capehart about the migrant crisis facing the five boroughs and why he is calling on President Biden to take more swift federal action on the issue. And ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Mayor reflects on the tragedy that changed the city forever.Sept. 10, 2023

