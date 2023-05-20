IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jonathan Capehart

North Carolina Republicans override governor's veto of 12-week abortion ban

06:34

This week, Republican lawmakers in North Carolina overrode Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a 12-week abortion ban. Gov. Cooper joins Jonathan Capehart with more on what's at stake for the state and the rest of the nation.May 20, 2023

