Jonathan Capehart

New RNC Debate Rules Could Limit GOP Primary Field

05:15

The GOP primary field is set to get even more crowded as former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ready their campaigns for launch. Plus, new primary debate rules from the RNC could lock out lesser-known candidates from jumping in the fray. Republican strategist Doug Heye and MSNBC Political Analyst Jennifer Rubin join Jonathan Capehart to break down what it all means for Decision 2024.June 3, 2023

