    New book looks at the cycles of racial progress and white backlash

Jonathan Capehart

New book looks at the cycles of racial progress and white backlash

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of the new book "American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress" Wesley Lowery joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss that pattern of white racial violence in response to breakthroughs in civil rights.July 8, 2023

