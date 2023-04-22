IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Meet the Afghanistan War Veteran Taking on Rep. George Santos

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Jayapal: '[GOP transgender sports ban] making [trans youth] lose faith in government'

    05:45

  • Crump: 'We have to send a message legally because the next Ralph Yarl may not be so fortunate'

    07:27

  • 'Moral Monday' Rally Set for This Week in Nashville

    06:03

  • Exclusive: Minority Whip Rep. Clark on Stalled Debt Limit "This is Very Dangerous Political Theater"

    08:06

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pardon problem

    03:12

  • Pfizer Exec. Sally Susman on communicating during a public health crisis

    05:53

  • Rep. Ro Khanna on his call for Sen. Feinstein to resign

    06:20

  • GOP launches attack on unalienable rights

    07:07

  • Easter Reflections: The Light Shines in the Darkness

    07:27

  • HHS Sec. Becerra vows Biden admin. Will Protect Access to Mifepristone

    07:19

  • NPR's Ari Shapiro Reports on Lessons Learned Behind the Microphone and in Print in New Memoir

    06:14

  • The state of America 55 years after MLK's assassination

    04:55

  • Fmr TN State Rep. Justin Jones: 'They say the South will rise again, I say the South will rise anew'

    08:43

  • Kentucky GOP lawmakers override veto on youth gender-affirming care

    04:40

  • Some MAGA Republicans compare Trump to a 'Savior'

    05:59

  • Security Concerns as Trump is Expected in NYC for Arraignment Tuesday

    04:48

  • Rep. Maxine Waters reacts to Trump Indictment

    05:19

  • Unprecedented: Trump's Indictment Shakes up American Politics

    05:22

  • Far-right extremist groups grapple with Trump's indictment

    05:17

Jonathan Capehart

Meet the Afghanistan War Veteran Taking on Rep. George Santos

05:35

Republican candidate for Congress, Kellen Curry, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss why he is running to unseat Rep. George Santos and how he plans to make his case to New York voters.April 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Meet the Afghanistan War Veteran Taking on Rep. George Santos

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Jayapal: '[GOP transgender sports ban] making [trans youth] lose faith in government'

    05:45

  • Crump: 'We have to send a message legally because the next Ralph Yarl may not be so fortunate'

    07:27

  • 'Moral Monday' Rally Set for This Week in Nashville

    06:03

  • Exclusive: Minority Whip Rep. Clark on Stalled Debt Limit "This is Very Dangerous Political Theater"

    08:06

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pardon problem

    03:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All