  • Reinventing our lives through everyday changes

    02:35

  • Trump's 2024 support remains strong ahead of a possible indictment

    05:12

  • The Alarming Rise in Hate Crimes and the Struggle to Confront Them

    04:18

  • House lawmakers visit suspected insurrectionists at D.C. Jail

    03:20
    Meadows, Trump advisors and Former WH Aides ordered to testify in DOJ probe

    03:54
    A new documentary short explores the recall of Judge Aaron Persky

    05:45

  • Kirby: [Putin] knows his military is underperforming... he's trying to shore up his domestic base

    05:24

  • Kaine: There's no low [Trump] can't reach and every time you think he's bottomed out, he goes lower

    04:50

  • DeSantis' culture war isolates Black children in Florida

    05:26

  • MAGA Republicans rally around Trump ahead of possible indictment

    05:39

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse, biggest since 2008

    06:12

  • OMB Dir. Young on Biden's proposed budget

    07:01

  • Book bans, drag story hours put libraries in the center of the culture wars

    06:45

  • Manhattan DA signal criminal charges for Trump are likely

    04:22

  • How young people are navigating relationships post-Roe

    04:43

  • On The Run with Marianne Williamson

    06:37

  • Remembering Selma's 'Bloody Sunday' 58 years later

    10:18

  • Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff condemns toxic masculinity

    03:57

  • Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas to face off in runoff election for Chicago mayor

    06:54

  • San Francisco Reparations Committee proposes $5M payout for Black residents

    08:11

Jonathan Capehart

Meadows, Trump advisors and Former WH Aides ordered to testify in DOJ probe

03:54

Jonathan Capehart and Glenn Kirschner dissect the many legal cases surrounding Donald Trump as a possible grand jury indictment looms and the former President loses multiple appeals.March 25, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

