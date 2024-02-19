IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Listen to Fani Willis' fiery testimony: 'You lied'
Feb. 19, 202407:03
  • Now Playing

    Listen to Fani Willis' fiery testimony: 'You lied'

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Congress on winter break as vital aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance

    03:54

  • Rep. Garcia: GOP hardliners "don't want solutions" on border security, foreign aid

    06:28

  • Why Trump has 'no chance' of overturning the New York fraud trial ruling

    08:13

  • Top Senate Dem reacts to Trump’s alarming NATO Comments

    08:55

  • 'Journey for equality': California Gov. Newsom reflects on landmark move for marriage equality

    04:48

  • How African-Americans get left out of conversations about the American working class

    04:56

  •  "These men are cultural superheroes": Kelvin Harrison Jr. portrays MLK Jr. in new anthology series

    07:42

  • NY Governor Kathy Hochul reacts to congressional inaction on the southern border

    07:05

  • Supreme Court to hear Trump 14th Amendment case this week

    04:25

  • 'Sad and pathetic': California governor slams MAGA conspiracies about Taylor Swift

    06:33

  • 'Another hypocritical act' Rep. Jayapal slams Speaker Johnson for pushing standalone Israel aid bill

    05:54

  • 'Same menu with a different waiter': Rep. Jayapal on Republican chaos in Congress

    05:39

  • Senators unveil $118 billion bipartisan border security bill

    03:41

  • Why the U.S. is attacking sites in Yemen

    06:54

  • U.S.-led coalition strikes Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

    05:31

  • Rep. Waters on Biden losing support with Black voters: "I don't buy it"

    02:06

  • Rep. Maxine Waters: Mayorkas impeachment inquiry all comes back to Trump

    03:10

  • "Chaos Caucus in Action": GOP split over tanking border deal for Trump

    06:04

  • Donald Trump's hold on GOP from campaign trail to Capitol Hill

    07:33

Jonathan Capehart

Listen to Fani Willis' fiery testimony: 'You lied'

07:03

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand for over two hours to defend herself against misconduct allegations. Civil rights attorney Maya Wiley discusses how Willis' demand for professional respect resonates with other Black women.Feb. 19, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Listen to Fani Willis' fiery testimony: 'You lied'

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Congress on winter break as vital aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance

    03:54

  • Rep. Garcia: GOP hardliners "don't want solutions" on border security, foreign aid

    06:28

  • Why Trump has 'no chance' of overturning the New York fraud trial ruling

    08:13

  • Top Senate Dem reacts to Trump’s alarming NATO Comments

    08:55

  • 'Journey for equality': California Gov. Newsom reflects on landmark move for marriage equality

    04:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All