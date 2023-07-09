IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Judge dismisses Tulsa reparations case as California reparations task force unveils final report

Jonathan Capehart

Judge dismisses Tulsa reparations case as California reparations task force unveils final report

08:45

Chair of the California Reparations Task Force, Kamilah Moore, and the President and Founder of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton join Jonathan Capehart to share their reaction to the dismissal of the Tulsa reparations case as well as the state of the fight for reparations across the country.July 9, 2023

