    Jennifer McClellan makes history, exceeds expectations in Virginia election

Jonathan Capehart

Jennifer McClellan makes history, exceeds expectations in Virginia election

04:11

Rep-elect Jennifer McClellan joins Jonathan Capehart fresh off her historic win in Virginia, which will make her the first Black woman to represent the state of Virginia in Congress. She discusses her landslide victory, what she hopes to bring to Congress and the issues she intends to champion once she's sworn in.Feb. 25, 2023

    Jennifer McClellan makes history, exceeds expectations in Virginia election

