Jennifer McClellan makes history, exceeds expectations in Virginia election

NAACP Image Awards To Recognize Diverse Artists05:43
- Now Playing
Jennifer McClellan makes history, exceeds expectations in Virginia election04:11
- UP NEXT
The battle for control of Wisconsin's Supreme Court06:05
The potential 2024 GOP presidential primary field is taking shape09:39
Kirby on China, '...there will be consequences should they add to Russia's military capabilities'06:23
Aunt Gloria makes her 'Saturday Show' debut04:58
Continuing The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.08:57
The Historical Significance of February 18th08:08
Harris: Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' during war with Ukraine04:07
The Future of Social Security09:30
Controversial Bill in Mississippi04:15
New push for assault weapons ban, nearly five years after Parkland shooting05:00
TX lawsuit could pull abortion drug off the U.S. market07:20
One-on-One with Karine Jean-Pierre09:41
House GOP disbands civil rights panel04:01
Harrison: 'There has not been a president who has been more successful in two years, than Joe Biden'04:38
Rep. Ritchie Torres introduces the 'Investing in Safer Traffic Stops Act of 2023'04:15
Rep. Debbie Dingell on the new DNC calendar, Biden's upcoming State of the Union03:51
President Biden prepares for his State of the Union address, DNC updates the primary calendar04:55
The GOP's embrace of Marjorie Taylor Greene04:17
NAACP Image Awards To Recognize Diverse Artists05:43
- Now Playing
Jennifer McClellan makes history, exceeds expectations in Virginia election04:11
- UP NEXT
The battle for control of Wisconsin's Supreme Court06:05
The potential 2024 GOP presidential primary field is taking shape09:39
Kirby on China, '...there will be consequences should they add to Russia's military capabilities'06:23
Aunt Gloria makes her 'Saturday Show' debut04:58
Play All