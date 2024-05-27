IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Trump's rhetoric dishonors the fallen on Memorial Day
May 27, 202407:41
  • Now Playing

    How Trump's rhetoric dishonors the fallen on Memorial Day

    07:41
  • UP NEXT

    The big week for American reproductive rights

    06:38

  • Donald Trump attempts to court voters of color in the Bronx

    09:41

  • 'A lot of MAGA in the room': Rep. Crockett slams Supreme Court

    06:42

  • Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 19

    21:16

  • 'He is dangerous': Rep. Balint on the Trumpian threat Speaker Johnson poses to democracy

    05:52

  • Search efforts underway after crash landing of helicopter carrying Iranian president

    03:17

  • President Biden agrees to debate Donald Trump twice before the election

    07:06

  • Justice Alito's upside-down flag sparks another SCOTUS ethics scandal

    08:16

  • Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 12

    22:41

  • How Michael Cohen could be 'taken apart' on the witness stand

    05:27

  • Trump's election denialism is a 'dagger at the heart of American democracy'

    04:15

  • Black and LGBTQ voters key in 2024 election ‘We're going to be the deciding factor’: Kelley Robinson

    05:10

  • Another Wild Week in American politics

    07:45

  • Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 5

    26:53

  • 'This is Gov. Kristi Noem trying to justify puppycide': Panel reacts to Trump's VP hopefuls

    06:47

  • Rep. Maxine Waters: 'Donald Trump is a pure racist'

    06:32

  • Donald Trump shows his true colors in a Time Magazine profile

    06:07

  • Why Hope Hicks' testimony could be 'devastating' to Trump

    07:23

  • Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: April 28

    29:19

Jonathan Capehart

How Trump's rhetoric dishonors the fallen on Memorial Day

07:41

Memorial Day commemorates the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have helped defend our democracy, unlike Donald Trump. Jon Meacham, historian and author of "The Call to Serve," shares how Trump is undermining "fundamental American institutions" through his authoritarian playbook.May 27, 2024

  • Now Playing

    How Trump's rhetoric dishonors the fallen on Memorial Day

    07:41
  • UP NEXT

    The big week for American reproductive rights

    06:38

  • Donald Trump attempts to court voters of color in the Bronx

    09:41

  • 'A lot of MAGA in the room': Rep. Crockett slams Supreme Court

    06:42

  • Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 19

    21:16

  • 'He is dangerous': Rep. Balint on the Trumpian threat Speaker Johnson poses to democracy

    05:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All