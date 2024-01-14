IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Houthi forces in Yemen vow to respond to U.S. airstrikes

Jonathan Capehart

Houthi forces in Yemen vow to respond to U.S. airstrikes

05:46

Tensions are rising in the Middle East as Houthi insurgents vow to retaliate after U.S. airstrikes against Houthi targets. The U.S. says it's responding to Houthi attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea. Rep. Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss this and more.Jan. 14, 2024

    Houthi forces in Yemen vow to respond to U.S. airstrikes

