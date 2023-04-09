IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Easter Reflections: The Light Shines in the Darkness

    HHS Sec. Becerra vows Biden admin. Will Protect Access to Mifepristone

    NPR's Ari Shapiro Reports on Lessons Learned Behind the Microphone and in Print in New Memoir

  • The state of America 55 years after MLK's assassination

  • Fmr TN State Rep. Justin Jones: 'They say the South will rise again, I say the South will rise anew'

  • Kentucky GOP lawmakers override veto on youth gender-affirming care

  • Some MAGA Republicans compare Trump to a 'Savior'

  • Security Concerns as Trump is Expected in NYC for Arraignment Tuesday

  • Rep. Maxine Waters reacts to Trump Indictment

  • Unprecedented: Trump's Indictment Shakes up American Politics

  • Far-right extremist groups grapple with Trump's indictment

  • Trump Continues in Race for the White House, Despite Indictment

  • Putin claims Russia is set to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

  • Catching up with Aunt Gloria on the latest Trump news

  • Reflecting on March For Our Lives' 5th Anniversary

  • Republican attacks on George Soros becoming a more prevalent anti semitic dog whistle

  • Fmr. Sec. Johnson on Stormy Daniels Grand Jury Delay: The Wheels of Justice grind slow

  • Reinventing our lives through everyday changes

  • Trump's 2024 support remains strong ahead of a possible indictment

  • The Alarming Rise in Hate Crimes and the Struggle to Confront Them

Jonathan Capehart

HHS Sec. Becerra vows Biden admin. Will Protect Access to Mifepristone

Sec. of Health & Human Services Xavier Becerra joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the far-right's escalating war on the right to choose as two federal judges deliver conflicting rulings on abortion pill, mifepristone.April 9, 2023

